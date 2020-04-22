giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Breaking News

PRIME MINISTER MARIN TO ATTEND EU LEADERS’ VIDEO CONFERENCE

AMERICA LATINA, CORONAVIRUS: SEMINARIO INTERNAZIONALE DEI LEADER CATTOLICI

NEWS STORY: COVID-19 GUIDANCE: INFORMATION FOR NI BUSINESSES & EMPLOYERS

ANIMIAMOCI: IL CONTEST SULLE EMOZIONI, LE SFIDE E GLI OSTACOLI DI OGGI…

AFRICA, CORONAVIRUS: LE RADIO UNICO STRUMENTO PER COMUNICARE CON TUTTI

LIBIA: CONTINUA LA GUERRA TRA RISCHIO COVID E CROLLO DEL PETROLIO

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO REMARKS TO THE PRESS AT A PRESS AVAILABILITY

CORONAVIRUS. PREOCCUPAZIONE PER INSICUREZZA ALIMENTARE ANCHE IN CAMERUN

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2469 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2470 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

PRIME MINISTER MARIN TO ATTEND EU LEADERS’ VIDEO CONFERENCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – FINLAND, mer 22 aprile 2020

On Thursday 23 April, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the other members of the European Council will hold a video conference to discuss the EU’s measures to control the coronavirus pandemic. The EU leaders’ video conference is the fourth of its kind.

In its previous video conference on 26 March, the members of the European Council called for a coordinated exit strategy, a comprehensive recovery plan and unprecedented investment. The EU leaders invited President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to start work on a Roadmap and a more detailed Action Plan. The aim is to ensure the wellbeing of all European citizens and to put the EU back on a strong, sustainable and inclusive growth path based on the green and digital transitions. The Presidents are to present their proposal for a Roadmap at Thursday’s meeting.

Inquiries: Jari Luoto, State Under-Secretary for European Affairs, tel. +358 50 468 5949; Matti Niemi, Special Adviser (EU Affairs), tel. +358 45 679 1717; Anne Sjöholm, Head of Communications for EU Affairs, tel. +358 40 537 0733, Prime Minister’s Office

Fonte/Source: https://valtioneuvosto.fi/en/article/-/asset_publisher/10616/paaministeri-marin-osallistuu-eu-johtajien-videokokoukseen

Post collegati

PER IMPRESE – LR 5/2020 – RICHIESTA DI ANTICIPO DEL PAGAMENTO DEI CONTRIBUTI CONCESSI ALLE IMPRESE FINO AL 90% DEL LORO IMPORTO, SENZA LA PRESENTAZIONE DI GARANZIE

Redazione

PRIME MINISTER MARIN TO ATTEND EU LEADERS’ VIDEO CONFERENCE

Redazione

NO PROVISION OF FREE INTERNET BY DEPARTMENT OF TELECOM

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): HELP AND SUPPORT IF SOMEONE DIES

Redazione

AMERICA LATINA, CORONAVIRUS: SEMINARIO INTERNAZIONALE DEI LEADER CATTOLICI

Redazione

SES-REG–07382 – VENTANA TELEVISION, INC. – DISMISSED BY DELEGATED AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More