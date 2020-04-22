PRIME MINISTER MARIN TO ATTEND EU LEADERS’ VIDEO CONFERENCE

(AGENPARL) – FINLAND, mer 22 aprile 2020

On Thursday 23 April, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the other members of the European Council will hold a video conference to discuss the EU’s measures to control the coronavirus pandemic. The EU leaders’ video conference is the fourth of its kind.

In its previous video conference on 26 March, the members of the European Council called for a coordinated exit strategy, a comprehensive recovery plan and unprecedented investment. The EU leaders invited President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to start work on a Roadmap and a more detailed Action Plan. The aim is to ensure the wellbeing of all European citizens and to put the EU back on a strong, sustainable and inclusive growth path based on the green and digital transitions. The Presidents are to present their proposal for a Roadmap at Thursday’s meeting.

