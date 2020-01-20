(AGENPARL) – Ottawa, lun 20 gennaio 2020

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor discussed the recent cases of violent crime in Winnipeg in 2019. They agreed on the importance of working together to improve public safety for people in Winnipeg and across Canada. They also discussed the importance of taking measures to help people with substance abuse issues.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor agreed to work together on Winnipeg’s infrastructure projects, and on planting trees to fight climate change and protect the environment.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor agreed on the importance of collaborating with the Government of Manitoba on these priorities for the City of Winnipeg.

