(AGENPARL) – Ottawa, mar 28 gennaio 2020

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

The two leaders discussed the importance of a united international approach to resolving the crisis in Venezuela.

The Prime Minister commended the Interim President and the people of Venezuela for their courage, resilience, and tenacity in continuing to push for democracy and human rights in Venezuela.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s condemnation of the anti-democratic actions and human rights abuses of the Maduro regime.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs of Venezuelans and to promoting stability and prosperity in the region.

The Prime Minister welcomed the commitment of Interim President Guaidó to holding free and fair elections as soon as possible, in line with the Venezuelan Constitution. The Interim President thanked the Prime Minister for Canada’s role in helping lead the international response to the crisis in Venezuela.

Fonte/Source: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/readouts/2020/01/27/prime-minister-justin-trudeau-meets-juan-guaido-interim-president