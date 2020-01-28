28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH JUAN GUAIDó, INTERIM PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 28, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 28, 2020

ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE OF IDLIB

ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE OF IDLIB

ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE OF IDLIB

GOVERNMENT PLEDGES £500 MILLION TO BRING BACK HISTORIC RAIL LINES, IMPROVING CONNECTIVITY…

BOOST TO SUCCESSFUL GOVERNMENT ROUGH SLEEPING PROGRAMME

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH THE INCIDENT RESPONSE GROUP

BENIN : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-PUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSESSMENT

Home » PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH JUAN GUAIDó, INTERIM PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH JUAN GUAIDó, INTERIM PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Ottawa, mar 28 gennaio 2020

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

The two leaders discussed the importance of a united international approach to resolving the crisis in Venezuela.

The Prime Minister commended the Interim President and the people of Venezuela for their courage, resilience, and tenacity in continuing to push for democracy and human rights in Venezuela.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s condemnation of the anti-democratic actions and human rights abuses of the Maduro regime.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs of Venezuelans and to promoting stability and prosperity in the region.

The Prime Minister welcomed the commitment of Interim President Guaidó to holding free and fair elections as soon as possible, in line with the Venezuelan Constitution. The Interim President thanked the Prime Minister for Canada’s role in helping lead the international response to the crisis in Venezuela.

Fonte/Source: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/readouts/2020/01/27/prime-minister-justin-trudeau-meets-juan-guaido-interim-president

Related posts

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH JUAN GUAIDó, INTERIM PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA

Redazione

THE INTERACTION OF C-TERMINAL TYR208 AND TYR13 OF THE FIRST α-HELIX ENSURES A CLOSED CONFORMATION OF CTENOPHORE PHOTOPROTEIN BEROVIN

Redazione

AUCTION RESULT OF 40-YEAR JGBS ON JANUARY 28, 2020

Redazione

WATCH: WJC PRESIDENT RONALD S. LAUDER ADDRESSES 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LIBERATION OF AUSCHWITZ

Redazione

UP MINDANAO ALUMNI BANDS TO HOLD FREE REUNION CONCERT

Redazione

ENERGY (PETROL, ENGINE FUEL, AND GAS) LEVY AMENDMENT REGULATIONS 2019

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More