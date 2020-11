(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), lun 23 novembre 2020 Procurement prices of basic agricultural products increased in October 2020 as related to the previous month by 1.4%, while were still lower compared with the corresponding period of the previous year decreased – by 3.8%.

