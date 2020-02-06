(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), gio 06 febbraio 2020 Preventive Medicine & Healthcare Congress, June 17-18, 2020, Vancouver, Canada

Peers Alley Scientific Committee, is glad to extend a warm welcome and invite all the experts in the arena of medical and healthcare to its premier Preventive Medicine & Healthcare Congress, going to be held at Vancouver, Canada during June 17-18, 2020. The Theme of the conference is; “Emphasize on recent advancements and focusing on innovative strategies in preventive medicine & healthcare”.

Healthcare 2020…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2020/06/Preventive-Medicine–Healthcare-Congress-June-17-18-2020-Vancouver-Canada/