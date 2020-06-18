giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Agenparl

PRESSURE TUNED PHOTOLUMINESCENCE AND BAND GAP IN TWO-DIMENSIONAL LAYERED G-C3N4: THE EFFECT OF INTERLAYER INTERACTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, 12,12300-12307
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01542C, Paper
Kuo Hu, Mingguang Yao, Zhenxing Yang, Guanjun Xiao, Luyao Zhu, Hua Zhang, Ran Liu, Bo Zou, Bingbing Liu
We show that the photoluminescence (PL) emission color of few layered g-C3N4 (FL-CN) can be tuned from blue to yellow and anomalous PL enhancement occurs by applying pressure.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/oF3ATh7-6OA/D0NR01542C

