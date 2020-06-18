PRESSURE TUNED PHOTOLUMINESCENCE AND BAND GAP IN TWO-DIMENSIONAL LAYERED G-C3N4: THE EFFECT OF INTERLAYER INTERACTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, 12,12300-12307
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01542C, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01542C, Paper
Kuo Hu, Mingguang Yao, Zhenxing Yang, Guanjun Xiao, Luyao Zhu, Hua Zhang, Ran Liu, Bo Zou, Bingbing Liu
We show that the photoluminescence (PL) emission color of few layered g-C3N4 (FL-CN) can be tuned from blue to yellow and anomalous PL enhancement occurs by applying pressure.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We show that the photoluminescence (PL) emission color of few layered g-C3N4 (FL-CN) can be tuned from blue to yellow and anomalous PL enhancement occurs by applying pressure.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/oF3ATh7-6OA/D0NR01542C