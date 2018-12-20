Press Releases: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting With Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah  

(AGENPARL) – Washington, gio 20 dicembre 2018

Readout

Office of the Spokesperson

Washington, DC

December 19, 2018

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah. The Secretary thanked the Minister for Oman’s positive engagement on many regional issues, including its role in helping facilitate UN consultations on Yemen in Sweden. The Secretary and the Minister agreed on the importance of parties building upon momentum from the consultations by implementing agreements, continuing engagement, de-escalating tensions, and ceasing ongoing hostilities. The Secretary and the Minister underscored their support for UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and the next round of Yemen consultations. The Secretary and the Minister discussed the January 1 elimination of B-1 visa reciprocity fees and increased visa validities in A, B, and G classifications, which will benefit U.S. and Omani travelers, and promote trade and investment.

