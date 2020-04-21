martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
PRESS RELEASE: UK SET TO BRING HOME HUNDREDS MORE BRITISH TRAVELLERS FROM ACROSS THE PHILIPPINES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020

Stay at home

  • Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)
  • If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times
  • Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family.

You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-set-to-bring-home-hundreds-more-british-travellers-from-across-the-philippines



