mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
Breaking News

TEENAGERS TO GET ACCESS TO CHILD TRUST FUNDS FOR FIRST TIME

COLOMBIA, STRAGE DI GIOVANI. DOLORE E PREOCCUPAZIONE DEI VESCOVI

IN MYANMAR, CONFERENZA SULLA PACE DI PANGLONG

UK HELPS REDUCE MORE THAN 30 MILLION TONNES OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS…

“NON MI UCCIDERE” | CON ALICE PAGANI E ROCCO FASANO, REGIA DI…

MORE SUPPORT FOR THOSE REPRESENTING THEMSELVES IN COURT

LE CHIESE DEL MEDIO ORIENTE: NON ABBANDONARE IL LIBANO

​​​​​REGIONALI: DE MARIA (PD), VERIFICARE SUBITO BASE PROGRAMMATICA CON CINQUE STELLE

LIAM FOX PLEDGES HALF HIS TEAM WILL BE WOMEN IF HE IS…

MEETING BRITISH CITIZENS ACROSS ITALY

Agenparl

PRESS RELEASE: UK HELPS REDUCE MORE THAN 30 MILLION TONNES OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GLOBALLY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020

31 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were reduced globally in the last nine years as a result of UK intervention – the equivalent to taking 6.7 million cars off the road for a year – according to new climate finance data published today (Wednesday, 19 August).

UK International Climate Finance (ICF) investments aim to reduce poverty by helping developing countries build resilience and manage the risks of climate change. Developing countries are the hardest hit by climate change and the World Bank estimates that without intervention the impact of rising emissions could push an additional 100 million people into poverty by 2030.

Today’s results show that since 2011, UK aid investment has:

  • Provided 33 million people with improved access to clean energy, including connections to off-grid renewable energy sources, access to solar lanterns and clean cook stoves.
  • Installed 2000 MW of clean energy capacity, equivalent to the capacity of 454 average sized UK offshore wind turbines.
  • Helped 66 million people to cope with the effects of climate change, for example by providing training on how to grow climate-resilient crops.
  • Leveraged £2.2 billion of private finance to fight climate change.

In 2021 the UK will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, building on the success of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change internationally. The UK’s world-leading ICF investments demonstrate the Prime Minister’s commitment to help the world build back better from coronavirus by preventing deforestation, investing in climate-resilient crops and implementing early warning systems for floods.

International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

As the world starts to recover from coronavirus, we have a unique opportunity to help the poorest countries build back greener from this devastating pandemic and become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

UK aid is fighting climate change while lifting people out of poverty. As we prepare to host COP26, the UK will be pushing for international action to tackle these two challenges.

Through International Climate Finance, UK aid is investing in innovative solutions for tackling climate change. In Indonesia, this support has created a legally binding agreement between the Indonesian government and forest managers to prevent deforestation and provide new, sustainable jobs for local communities.

Through this programme, more than 270,000 hectares of forest – the equivalent of nearly 400,000 football pitches – have been protected.

COP26 President and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma, said:

As hosts of COP26, the UK is committed to tackling climate change in a manner which leaves no one behind, especially countries that need urgent support.

I am proud that our International Climate Finance scheme is part of this work, from protecting our precious forests to ensuring developing countries are supported through adaptation and resilience measures and assisted to transition to cleaner, greener energy.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

  • The UK’s International Climate Finance is funded by Official Development Assistance (UK aid) from DFID, BEIS and Defra.
  • UK International Climate Finance (ICF) is a portfolio of investments with a goal to support international poverty eradication now and in the future, by helping developing countries manage risk and build resilience to the impacts of climate change, take up low-carbon development at scale and manage natural resources sustainably. Through annual publications the ICF sets out results from these investments against a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
  • The International Climate Finance results can be found here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-helps-reduce-more-than-30-million-tonnes-of-greenhouse-gas-emissions-globally

Post collegati

MODULO RICHIESTA RIMBORSO TRASPORTO SCOLASTICO A.A. 2019/2020 PER IL PERIODO DI CHIUSURA SCOLASTICO DA COVID-19

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CôTE D’IVOIRE: CONSULAR FEES

Redazione

DIE SICHERHEIT DER BUNDESWEHRANGEHöRIGEN IN MALI STEHT AN ERSTER STELLE

Redazione

WEEKOVERZICHT DEFENSIEOPERATIE

Redazione

IFERP

Redazione

CORE-SHELL AU@AUAG NANO-PEANUTS FOR THE CATALYTIC REDUCTION OF 4-NITROPHENOL: CRITICAL ROLE OF HOLLOW INTERIOR AND BROKEN SHELL STRUCTURE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More