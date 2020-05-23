PRESS RELEASE: UK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES THREE MORE CHARTER FLIGHTS FOR BRITISH TRAVELLERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 23 maggio 2020

Hundreds more British travellers are set to return home from Nigeria on three flights chartered by the UK Government.

More than 1,700 British travellers have already returned to the UK on special charter flights in April and May – from Lagos and Abuja.

Details of the new flights are:

Friday 29 May: Lagos – London

Monday 1 June: Lagos – London

Saturday 6 June: Abuja – London

There will be a separate internal charter flight from Port Harcourt to Abuja, to collect British travellers for the Abuja flight on 6 June.

Minister of State for Africa, James Duddridge, said:

Brits in Nigeria will now have access to additional repatriation flights, meaning hundreds more will be able to fly home. We’ve already arranged for around 1,700 people to return home to their friends and family and continue to support British nationals who remain in the country.

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, said:

I am delighted to announce a third wave of flights to take our British travellers home from Nigeria – on top of the 1,700 people we’ve already helped since airports closed on 23 April. If you are eligible and wish to return to the UK, I’d urge you to book seats on these flights as they are likely to be the last charter flights available.

For further information and to book a ticket, British travellers should visit the Nigeria Travel Advice pages.

The UK Government is working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to bring British travellers home as part of the plan announced by the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on 30 March – with up to £75 million available for special charter flights to priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.

So far, charter flights have returned British travellers from countries including India, the Philippines, Ecuador, Bolivia, Nepal, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and Peru.

Further information

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-announces-three-more-charter-flights-for-british-travellers