WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 10.1 million travelers over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which includes traveler screenings from July 1 to July 5. This milestone represents 83% of travel volume for the same 5-day holiday period in 2019.

Thursday, July 1 was the busiest air travel day of the weekend, with TSA screening 2,147,090 people, which was 103% of the 2,088,760 travelers screened on Thursday of the 2019 Fourth of July weekend.

