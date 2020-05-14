PRESS RELEASE: TSA RELEASES ROADMAP FOR MITIGATING INSIDER THREATS TO TRANSPORTATION ENVIRONMENTS

(AGENPARL) – gio 14 maggio 2020 Press Release [ http://www.tsa.gov/ ]

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

*May 14, 2020** *

****

*TSA releases roadmap for mitigating insider threats to transportation environments*

WASHINGTON The Transportation Security Administration today released its framework to thwart insider threats in the transportation sector. The _TSA Insider Threat Roadmap [ https://www.tsa.gov/sites/default/files/3597_layout_insider_threat_roadmap_0424.pdf ]_ will streamline processes, identify requirements and capabilities, and leverage partnerships to proactively mitigate risks associated with insider threats.

Together with our interagency partners and industry stakeholders, we will maximize innovation and technology to mitigate insider threats, said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. In addition to addressing key operational needs, implementing the Roadmap will also enhance our position as a global leader in transportation security and advance transportation security standards worldwide.

The roadmap focuses on three overarching priorities: 1) promoting data-driven decision making to detect threats; 2) advancing operational capability to deter threats; and 3) maturing capabilities to mitigate threats to the transportation sector.

While we recognize that there is no turn-key solution to mitigating insider threat, this roadmap will help implement safeguards that incrementally raise the security baseline, Pekoske said.

_Watch TSA Administrator Pekoske discuss the TSA Insider Threat Roadmap [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fv3FX_wbHxY ]_ discuss the importance of the Insider Threat Roadmap.

“###”

“The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation’s transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses a risk-based strategy and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security.”

“For more information about TSA, please visit our website at tsa.gov [ http://www.tsa.gov ].”

🔊 Listen to this