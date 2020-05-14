giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
Breaking News

DL RILANCIO: RIZZO NERVO (PD), BUONE NOTIZIE SU SANITà PRESUPPOSTO RIPARTENZA

IMPATTO CORONAVIRUS SETTORE TRASPORTI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 199 DEFINITIVO –…

FASE 2: SISTO (FI), PROPOSTA PER LIMITARE RESPONSABILITà DATORI LAVORO

TOURISM AND TRANSPORT: COMMISSION’S GUIDANCE ON HOW TO SAFELY RESUME TRAVEL AND…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

C.S.:PUBBLICATO IL BANDO “VOUCHER 3I” PER LE START-UP INNOVATIVE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELL’ISTITUTO SUPERIORE DI SANITà (ISS),…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CX N. 2 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CX N. 1 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

PRESS RELEASE: TSA RELEASES ROADMAP FOR MITIGATING INSIDER THREATS TO TRANSPORTATION ENVIRONMENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 14 maggio 2020 Press Release [ http://www.tsa.gov/ ]
*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*
*May 14, 2020** *
****
*TSA releases roadmap for mitigating insider threats to transportation environments*
WASHINGTON The Transportation Security Administration today released its framework to thwart insider threats in the transportation sector. The _TSA Insider Threat Roadmap [ https://www.tsa.gov/sites/default/files/3597_layout_insider_threat_roadmap_0424.pdf ]_ will streamline processes, identify requirements and capabilities, and leverage partnerships to proactively mitigate risks associated with insider threats.
Together with our interagency partners and industry stakeholders, we will maximize innovation and technology to mitigate insider threats, said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. In addition to addressing key operational needs, implementing the Roadmap will also enhance our position as a global leader in transportation security and advance transportation security standards worldwide.
The roadmap focuses on three overarching priorities: 1) promoting data-driven decision making to detect threats; 2) advancing operational capability to deter threats; and 3) maturing capabilities to mitigate threats to the transportation sector.
While we recognize that there is no turn-key solution to mitigating insider threat, this roadmap will help implement safeguards that incrementally raise the security baseline, Pekoske said.
_Watch TSA Administrator Pekoske discuss the TSA Insider Threat Roadmap [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fv3FX_wbHxY ]_ discuss the importance of the Insider Threat Roadmap.
“###”
“The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation’s transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses a risk-based strategy and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security.”
“For more information about TSA, please visit our website at tsa.gov [ http://www.tsa.gov ].”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More