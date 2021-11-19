(AGENPARL) – ven 19 novembre 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 19, 2021

TSA recognizes today as the day it was established 20 years ago

WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recognized the 20th anniversary of the agency’s creation today with a special ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport’s original Terminal A historic lobby.

The livestreamed ceremony included a written message from President George W. Bush and special remarks by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and TSA Administrator David Pekoske. Former DHS Secretary (2005-2009) Michael Chertoff served as the keynote speaker. Other aspects of the event included the Colors presented by Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Color Guard, music (National Anthem and God Bless America) sung by a Transportation Security Officer, and videos honoring TSA’s first 20 years.

“TSA was created from tragedy to protect the nation’s transportation systems and as one nation, we must respond to defend and protect the United States of America,” said Secretary Mayorkas speaking at the anniversary event. “As TSA marks the 20th year since its creation, they remain steadfast in the mission, standing firmly on the front lines of our country’s leadership in security, and raising the bar for global aviation security.”

“It is a privilege to recognize and honor the TSA workforce – past, present and future, for its enduring role in safeguarding the nation’s transportation system and ensuring freedom of movement within the United States,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Success in that mission lies in the commitment of a professional and highly skilled team focused on technologies and processes that enhance security.”

—————————————————————

Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation’s transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses a risk-based strategy and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this