September 29, 2021

TSA honors the Hearing Loss Association of America and the Minority Humanitarian Foundation during annual Disability and Multicultural Coalition Conference

WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) presented its annual Coalition Partner awards during the agency’s 19th annual Disability and Multicultural Coalition Conference. Both nonprofit organizations recognized for their accomplishments this year were instrumental in helping TSA and their community members.

HLAA conducted training webinars on hearing loss, provided best practices for engaging with travelers with hearing loss and best practices for COVID-19 screening considerations including the wearing of masks as it relates to travelers with hearing loss. They also provided data collected directly from consumer surveys as well as information on consumers’ experiences to better enable TSA to work directly with travelers with hearing loss.

HLAA has partnered with the TSA Disability and Medical Condition Coalition since its inception, consistently providing support and advocacy to promote TSA programs and initiatives while sharing valuable consumer feedback and information with TSA leadership and staff.

MHF assists asylum-seeking refugees and people who are fleeing gang violence, sexual exploitation and human trafficking. This includes transitional age youth, pregnant and parenting teens, the elderly, deported veterans and LGBTQIA+ individuals.

TSA recognized MHF for contacting TSA to raise awareness about potential concerns for refugees who need to travel through airport security checkpoints. MHF’s work with TSA on frequently-issued refugee documents has helped TSA enhance its partnerships with other federal agencies to ensure more secure travel for refugees with unique asylum documents. In addition, MHF connected TSA with other organizations that assist refugees.

Each year, TSA’s Civil Rights & Civil Liberties, Ombudsman and Traveler Engagement hosts TSA’s Disability and Multicultural Coalition Conference as part of its stakeholder outreach to improve the airport security screening process. The conference brings together TSA leadership and leaders from organizations representing various religious, cultural, LGBTQIA+ and disability communities to discuss security screening and issues of concern to coalition constituencies.

Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation’s transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses a risk-based strategy and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security.

