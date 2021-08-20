(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2021

TSA extends face mask requirement through January 18, 2022

WASHINGTON –The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through January 18, 2022.

