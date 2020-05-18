PRESS RELEASE: TRAFFIC OFFICERS SWOOP TO RESCUE DUCKLINGS STRANDED ON M1

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND, lun 18 maggio 2020

The officers swiftly reacted to reports of nine ducklings close to motorway traffic between junctions 27 (Hucknall) and 28 (Alfreton).

Traffic officers briefly closed the northbound carriageway of the motorway at around 4.30pm on Saturday to safely round the stray birds up.

The ducklings were then handed to Derbyshire Police officers and will be found a good home.

Highways England duty manager Richard Meakin said:

We closed the motorway for about 10 minutes so the traffic officers could safely round up the ducklings – animals can be very unpredictable and we didn’t want them heading into the carriageway. I’m pleased to say all ducklings were recovered safe and sound and will now be found a good home far away from the motorway.

