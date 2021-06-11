(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, ven 11 giugno 2021

EUR 12 million (around BDT 1.24 billion) was signed between the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Government of Bangladesh to support advanced digital solutions in the power and energy sector in Bangladesh. This agreement is part of a larger multi donor project involving the joint commitment of AFD and the European Union (EU), for a total investment of EUR 112 million.

