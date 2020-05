(AGENPARL) – 10 DOWNING STREET, LONDON (UK), lun 11 maggio 2020

The Queen has approved The Reverend Richard Charles Peers, Director of Education in the Liverpool Diocese, be appointed to a Residentiary Canonry of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Oxford, in succession to the Reverend Canon Doctor Edmund James Newey following his appointment as Rector of Rugby.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/residentiary-canonry-of-the-cathedral-church-of-christ-oxford-11-may-2020