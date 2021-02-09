PRESS RELEASE: PUBLIC URGED TO CONSIDER WORK IN ADULT SOCIAL CARE

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND, mar 09 febbraio 2021

Launch of new approach to boost vital adult social care workforce

Short-term staff called on to support care homes and home care services during the pandemic

‘Care for Others. Make a Difference’ advertising recruitment campaign launched to highlight varied, flexible long-term social care career opportunities

The public are being called upon to apply for rewarding short-term and long-term opportunities in the adult social care sector to support care home residents and those being cared for at home.

The impact of the new COVID-19 variant is being felt across the country and additional staff are urgently needed now to support the adult social care workforce where absence rates have more than doubled in recent months due to self-isolation.

Jobseekers, volunteers and people on furlough can now register their interest for short-term opportunities including personal care – helping people to wash and dress – providing wellbeing support, simply collecting and delivering supplies, or helping out with the cooking and cleaning. Exact roles will be based on experience, local need and local authority and care provider discretion.

The ‘Care for Others. Make a Difference’ campaign also launches this week using television, digital and radio advertising to drive awareness of long-term career opportunities, highlighting the rewarding, varied and flexible roles available across the care sector to help build a sustainable workforce now and for the future. Almost 1.5 million people work in adult social care and there are many opportunities for those looking to make a difference.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

I want to thank carers for all they do to look after our loved ones. Throughout this pandemic, they have gone above and beyond to protect our parents and grandparents, and to provide them with the support and care they need and we would be truly lost without them. This exceptional career choice is tough but rewarding, and I would urge anyone who is thinking of a career in care to come forward and join this heroic workforce.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

We are doing everything we can to support the adult social care sector throughout this pandemic and our social care workforce have done an incredible job of helping the most vulnerable in society. I am urging the public – whether you are a job-seeker, or looking for a new career – to consider working in care. We need short-term support while we face the pandemic and to continue to recruit the right people, with the right values, now and into the future. Great progress has been made on offering vaccines to all older care home residents and care home staff and this recruitment drive will help us continue to fight this terrible virus.

Minister for Care Helen Whately said:

Since the pandemic began, we’ve seen thousands of wonderful people step forward to volunteer for the NHS and take part in our truly tremendous national vaccination effort. Today, I’m asking people to step forward to help in social care too. We need more people who want to play their part in this pandemic to choose social care. There are thousands of opportunities, from short-term roles to long-term careers. Jobs in the care sector are hard work, but they can also be incredibly rewarding. When you get home from work you know you’ve made a real difference for the people you care for. I know we can’t say thank you to care workers too many times for what they do.

Candidates do not necessarily need previous experience as training is provided to help them become valued members of the social care workforce.

People can find out more about a longer-term career in social care and search for jobs in their area by visiting the Every Day is Different website and will be directed to the website to register their interest in short-term opportunities.

Tim Hearson, who already works in the adult social care sector as a Senior Autism Practitioner from Bedfordshire, said:

I’ve been working in care for 4 and a half years. I originally trained to be a surveyor but I felt something was missing and it didn’t give me the social interaction I was after so I made the decision to go into adult social care and I’ve never looked back. I wake up every morning and go to work knowing I’m going to be making a difference to someone’s life, and there’s nothing more rewarding than that. Seeing the people I care for progress every day is such a wonderful feeling and I always leave work with a smile on my face. For anyone considering a role in adult social care, go for it.

Professor Deborah Sturdy OBE, Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care, said:

I know from my own experience how wonderful and rewarding a career in social care can be. I have worked with some incredible people and by joining the adult social care sector you will meet incredible people and improve lives – including your own. We need people who care about others to come forward and seize these opportunities.

Sir David Pearson, Chair of the Social Care Sector COVID-19 Support Task Force, said:

Since starting as a social worker in Nottingham in the early 80s, I have been fortunate to work with great teams, services and leaders in healthcare. Social care works as a crucial springboard for wellbeing and the commitment and care of the people who work within it are the most important ingredients for success. Being part of this has been a privilege and a pleasure and the ‘Care for Others. Make a difference’ national campaign is a great chance for others to get as much out of a career in adult social care as I have.

Joint Chief Social Worker for Adults, Mark Harvey and Fran Leddra, said:

We have both worked in social care all our lives. It is a fantastic profession and a career that we have never regretted being a part of. The pandemic has spotlighted the profession and shown how critical and important it is. We are in awe of the sheer dedication, commitment and professionalism that the workforce continues to show, making a difference to people’s lives every single day. We hope that this campaign inspires you to join our skilled and talented workforce and help to support the lives of people across the country now and far beyond the pandemic.

For the short-term scheme, for individuals who have registered their interest online, the Department of Health and Social Care will pass their registration details onto their local authority and local adult social care service providers. Care providers will then contact candidates directly. Further information on access to training, DBS checks and vaccines will be provided when candidates are contacted.

Training, including in infection prevention controls and use of personal protective equipment (PPE), will be provided as well as vaccinations in line with key worker status and the priority vaccine scheme.

The government has already provided £120 million to help local authorities support care providers to fill staffing gaps caused by the pandemic, which was announced in January.

Background information

People can find out more about a career in social care and search for jobs in their area by visiting Every Day is Different.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-urged-to-consider-work-in-adult-social-care