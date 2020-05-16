sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

CORONAVIRUS: UPDATE ON BATHING SEASON 2020

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR: 15 MAY 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 15 MAY…

YUNUS: DOPO LA PANDEMIA NON TORNIAMO INDIETRO, CREIAMO UN MONDO MIGLIORE

DIPLOMATS FOR EQUALITY

15/05/2020 PUBLIC DEBATE ON NEW TECHNOLOGY IS ESSENTIAL TO ENSURE IT RESPECTS…

15/05/2020 NO TIME FOR SILENCE AT CRITICAL MOMENT FOR LGBTI PEOPLE

PRIME MINISTER SANNA MARIN EXPLAINS GOVERNMENT’S HYBRID STRATEGY IN FRIDAY BRIEFING, MODELLING…

Agenparl

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – 10 DOWNING STREET, LONDON (UK), sab 16 maggio 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of international collaboration on the fight against the virus, including through the G7 and Commonwealth.

They also discussed how the UK and Canada can work together to support global economic recovery and emerge stronger from this crisis.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Trudeau to attend the upcoming virtual Global Vaccine Summit, and thanked him for Canada’s recent pledge to Gavi.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pms-call-with-prime-minister-trudeau-15-may-2020

Post collegati

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

Redazione

PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

Redazione

K-12 STUDENTS TO HAVE OPTIONAL IN-CLASS INSTRUCTION ON JUNE 1

Redazione

NEWS STORY: CORONAVIRUS: UPDATE ON BATHING SEASON 2020

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: UPDATE ON BATHING SEASON 2020

Redazione

UA’S ‘PROFESSOR POLYMER’ KEEPS STUDENTS EDUCATED WITH SCIENCE VIDEOS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More