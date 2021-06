(AGENPARL) – 10 DOWNING STREET, LONDON (UK), dom 13 giugno 2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson met President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea today at the G7 Summit in Cornwall.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-republic-of-korea-president-moon-jae-in-13-june-2021