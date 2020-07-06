PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM NETANYAHU: 6 JULY 2020

(AGENPARL) – 10 DOWNING STREET, LONDON (UK), lun 06 luglio 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, this evening.

The Prime Minister set out his concerns about plans to annex parts of the West Bank unilaterally and cautioned that this would set back the prospects for peace in the region.

He reiterated his personal support for Israel and urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to return to negotiations with the Palestinians.

The leaders also underlined their ongoing commitment to UK-Israel trade and discussed the global response to coronavirus, agreeing to continue working together to tackle the pandemic.

