giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
Breaking News

THE AFRICAN CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA: POTENTIAL ECONOMIC IMPACT AND CHALLENGES

GRENADA : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY; PRESS RELEASE;…

MERCOLEDì 13 MAGGIO 2020 – 217ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

DL RILANCIO: SORTE (CAMBIAMO!), NESSUNO TOCCHI INTERVENTO IRAP

BORDER TRAFFIC TO BE OPENED IN A CONTROLLED AND GRADUAL MANNER FROM…

13/05/2020 COVID-19/RESPONSES TO THE PANDEMIC: A COMMITTEE TO ASSESS LESSONS FOR THE…

INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO INDUSTRIA, COMMERCIO E TURISMO

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 13 MAY…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1808 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1810 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

PRESS RELEASE – OPENING – MAY PLENARY SESSION ON EU COVID-19 RECOVERY MEASURES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 14 maggio 2020

As yesterday was International Nurses Day, the President thanked the women and men who provide essential health services with dedication, courage and humanity in such difficult times.

Hospital beds, staff, ventilators, and medical equipment have already been shared between countries, but the EU’s health capacity must be strengthened, he said.

This is why Parliament has called for a European health response mechanism to prepare and respond, in a common and coordinated way, to any type of health crisis, he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for a more proactive health policy, greater and deeper cooperation to build resilient and accessible health care systems, and, above all else, the need for greater solidarity in Europe.

We need to think properly about the Future of Europe, the president concluded, as this crisis is teaching us that we can only recover together.

Changes to the agenda

The May part session will take place on Wednesday 13, Thursday 14 and Friday 15 May.

The changes to the agenda with ten urgency procedures added and timing of votes can be found here.

Information on the extraordinary remote participation procedure is available here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20200512IPR78913/

Post collegati

SPEECH BY PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN AT THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PLENARY ON THE NEW MFF, OWN RESOURCES AND THE RECOVERY PLAN

Redazione

EUROPEAN ENTREPRENEURIAL REGION AWARD: SPECIAL EDITION ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – OPENING – MAY PLENARY SESSION ON EU COVID-19 RECOVERY MEASURES

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – LONG-TERM EU BUDGET: PARLIAMENT WANTS SAFETY NET FOR BENEFICIARIES

Redazione

ALBERTA IS READY FOR RELAUNCH

Redazione

NAVY ‘SUPPLIES’ A FULFILLING CAREER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More