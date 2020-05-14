PRESS RELEASE – OPENING – MAY PLENARY SESSION ON EU COVID-19 RECOVERY MEASURES

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 14 maggio 2020

As yesterday was International Nurses Day, the President thanked the women and men who provide essential health services with dedication, courage and humanity in such difficult times.

Hospital beds, staff, ventilators, and medical equipment have already been shared between countries, but the EU’s health capacity must be strengthened, he said.

This is why Parliament has called for a European health response mechanism to prepare and respond, in a common and coordinated way, to any type of health crisis, he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for a more proactive health policy, greater and deeper cooperation to build resilient and accessible health care systems, and, above all else, the need for greater solidarity in Europe.

We need to think properly about the Future of Europe, the president concluded, as this crisis is teaching us that we can only recover together.

Changes to the agenda

The May part session will take place on Wednesday 13, Thursday 14 and Friday 15 May.

The changes to the agenda with ten urgency procedures added and timing of votes can be found here.

Information on the extraordinary remote participation procedure is available here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20200512IPR78913/