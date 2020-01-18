18 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

IN CARCERE TRA IMPEGNO E RINASCITA, NEL SEGNO DELL’UMANITà

UNITà DEI CRISTIANI: PRENDE IL VIA OGGI L’ANNUALE SETTIMANA DI PREGHIERA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 403 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 401 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO LEGISLATIVO RECANTE ATTUAZIONE DELLA DIRETTIVA…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1669 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1668 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 400 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONE NOMINA GOVERNATIVA N. 23 – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE FORME DI VIOLENZA FRA I…

Home » PRESS RELEASE ON RESERVE REQUIREMENTS ()
Agenparl English Economia Social Network

PRESS RELEASE ON RESERVE REQUIREMENTS ()

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Ankara, sab 18 gennaio 2020

No:

18 January 2020

Press Release on Reserve Requirements

To strengthen the monetary transmission mechanism, support financial stability and bring out gold savings into the economy, within the scope of Reserve Option Mechanism;

  • The upper limit of the facility of holding standard gold has been decreased from 30% to 20% of Turkish lira reserve requirements.
  • The upper limit of the facility of holding standard gold converted from wrought or scrap gold collected from residents has been increased from 10% to 15% of Turkish lira reserve requirements.

By decreasing the upper limit of the facility of holding standard gold from 30% to 20% of Turkish lira reserve requirements, USD 1.7 billion equivalent of liquidity in terms of gold will be provided to the market, whereas TRY 4.5 billion liquidity will be withdrawn from the market. 
By increasing the upper limit of the facility of holding standard gold converted from wrought or scrap gold collected from residents from 10% to 15% of Turkish lira reserve requirements, 

USD 0.3 billion equivalent of liquidity in terms of gold will be withdrawn from the market, whereas TRY 2.0 billion liquidity will be provided to the market. However, the obligation to collect the wrought or scrap gold from residents will cause the effects appear gradually.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to

Fonte/Source: http://www.tcmb.gov.tr/wps/wcm/connect/en/tcmb+en/main+menu/announcements/press+releases/2020/ano2020-02

Related posts

THE FAST LANE OF KWUN TONG ROAD YAU TONG BOUND NEAR HOW MING LANE WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC.

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE ON RESERVE REQUIREMENTS ()

Redazione

DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT , THE FAST LANE OF KWUN TONG ROAD YAU TONG BOUND NEAR HOW MING LANE IS CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC. ONLY REMAINING LANES ARE STILL AVAILABLE TO MOTORISTS. TRAFFIC IS BUSY NOW.

Redazione

KO TE REO KUA Mū: PIRI SCIASCIA

Redazione

– UNDERSTANDING BASIC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Redazione

DUE TO HEAVY TRAFFIC, THE FOLLOWING ROAD SECTIONS ARE BUSY: – PRINCE EDWARD ROAD WEST (TAI KOK TSUI BOUND) – PRINCE EDWARD ROAD EAST (TAI KOK TSUI BOUND) MOTORISTS PASSING THROUGH THE ABOVE SECTION OF ROAD ARE ADVISED TO DRIVE WITH UTMOST CARE AND PATIENCE. TRAFFIC IS BUSY NOW.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More