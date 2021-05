(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND, sab 29 maggio 2021 Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock to acknowledge success of UK’s biggest vaccine drive in history at G7 meeting of Health Ministers this week.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/life-saving-vaccination-programme-to-hit-more-major-milestones-as-new-vaccine-added-to-armoury