PRESS RELEASE: JOINT STATEMENT FOLLOWING QUAD MEETING

(AGENPARL) – STORMONT AND WESTMINSTER (UK), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Today the Minister of State for Northern Ireland Robin Walker MP and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD, jointly chaired a conference call with the First Minister Arlene Foster, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Health Minister Robin Swann and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to discuss the ongoing response to Covid-19.

All of the participants acknowledged the very difficult situation being experienced by many in the recent weeks, especially those who have lost family members and loved ones to Covid-19. They expressed their deep gratitude for the continued remarkable dedication and efforts of health workers, front line workers and all working to respond to this pandemic.

They discussed the latest developments in the collective effort to combat the pandemic, and the need to continue the close cooperation between the Northern Ireland Executive, the Irish Government and the UK Government in order to best manage the increasingly serious pressures facing healthcare, and the importance of providing clear messaging to the public.

They considered the latest positions in terms of Covid-19 restrictions with a view to adopting similar approaches wherever possible.

They reaffirmed the need for continued cooperation and coordination, including with regard to international travel restrictions, in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

All participants agreed to continue to meet regularly in this format, in addition to the ongoing regular engagement between Health Ministers, Chief Medical Officers and relevant Ministers on specific issues.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-following-quad-meeting