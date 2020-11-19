giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
Breaking News

NSA’S SCHOOL HOUSE CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF ACCREDITATION

SFAMA IL POVERO, L’INIZIATIVA DELLA CHIESA UCRAINA PER I BISOGNOSI

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2781 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2780 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2785 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2783 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2782 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2786 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2784 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2069 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

PRESS RELEASE: INJUNCTION RELATING TO CLAIMED IMAGES OF VENABLES AND THOMPSON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, gio 19 novembre 2020

Courts of Justice

A court order is in place which prevents the publishing of images or information which claim to be Jon Venables or Robert Thompson. An application is being submitted to the High Court to amend the existing injunction.
In early December 2020, an application will be submitted to the High Court seeking to prohibit information that has been shared in open court claiming to identify Jon Venables or Robert Thompson (whether directly or indirectly) from being published. Providing information of their whereabouts since their release from prison in 2001 would also be prohibited.

The current injunction applies worldwide and applies equally to the internet, social media and mainstream media. The application seeks to address a gap in the injunction arising as a consequence of multiple amendments over time.

All parties as well as the Bulger family have been given 21 days’ notice of the intended application.
The order, and its enforcement, protects not only Venables and Thompson but also those members of the public who have been incorrectly identified as being one of the two men.

Anyone who has posted material online which is in breach of the terms of the order should remove it immediately. Breaches of the order may be a contempt of court, which is punishable by a fine and/or up to two years imprisonment.

Published 18 November 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/injunction-relating-to-claimed-images-of-venables-and-thompson

Post collegati

PRESS RELEASE: INJUNCTION RELATING TO CLAIMED IMAGES OF VENABLES AND THOMPSON

Redazione

DRY BULK OPERATOR SIGNS FIRST ENGLISH LAW LIBOR PHASE-OUT FINANCE DEAL

Redazione

BUNKERING SHIP IN SUSPECTED HIJACKING OFF TOGO

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: PEAT USAGE IN GROWING MEDIA PRODUCTION

Redazione

TECHNICAL FAULT IN PATENT TRANSLATE (REFERENCE NO. ) – DETECTED AND RESOLVED

Redazione

REGISTER FOR SELF ASSESSMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More