27 Gennaio 2020
YEMEN – ESCALATION OF VIOLENCE: MINISTER FOR THE MIDDLE EAST STATEMENT

ASSISTANT SECRETARY MARIE ROYCE TRAVELS TO INDIA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY MARIE ROYCE TRAVELS TO INDIA

SPEECH: PM SPEECH AT THE UK COMMEMORATIVE CEREMONY FOR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY

SECRETARY POMPEO'S CALL WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER ABD AL-MAHDI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER ABD AL-MAHDI

INSURANCE BROKERAGE SERVICES

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA HELPS CHARLOTTETOWN FARMERS’ MARKET GROW

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA WORKING WITH PRO BONO ONTARIO TO OFFER LEGAL ASSISTANCE…

PRESS RELEASE: FOREIGN SECRETARY MEETS FAMILY OF HARRY DUNN, 27 JANUARY 2020

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

I have huge sympathy for Harry’s family and the pain they are going through as they seek justice.

We feel the US decision on extradition amounts to a denial of justice and have been clear with them that Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK.

The family and I want to achieve the same thing. We want justice for Harry and we want to make sure such a terrible tragedy does not happen again.

Published 27 January 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-meets-family-of-harry-dunn-27-january-2020

