(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 27 gennaio 2020
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:
I have huge sympathy for Harry’s family and the pain they are going through as they seek justice.
We feel the US decision on extradition amounts to a denial of justice and have been clear with them that Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK.
The family and I want to achieve the same thing. We want justice for Harry and we want to make sure such a terrible tragedy does not happen again.
Published 27 January 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-meets-family-of-harry-dunn-27-january-2020