PRESS RELEASE: BUSINESS SECRETARY URGES SURREY RESIDENTS TO COME FORWARD FOR VACCINE AFTER VIRTUAL VISIT

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), sab 13 febbraio 2021

Speaking to local NHS leads at The Hythe Centre in Egham, the Secretary of State heard how the vaccine rollout has been going in Surrey, as well as from volunteers at the centre who have been tirelessly supporting the vaccination effort.

After his visit, the Business Secretary said:

I am bowled over by the hard work and dedication of those I spoke to at the Hythe Centre today. It is thanks to their efforts that our vaccination programme has been going at such pace and that so many people have come forward for their vaccines. To those who have been invited but haven’t yet come forward, please do so as soon as you can. Each vaccine given is another step closer to normality for the whole country, and there are incredibly dedicated teams across Surrey waiting to help.

Since the vaccination effort began more than 50,000 people have received a jab in North West Surrey across four different sites, including The Hythe Centre, as well as 55 care homes.

200 staff and 370 volunteers have contributed to the effort, taking part in a range of activities from developing a video about what people can expect when they come for their vaccine to helping with more practical issues such as sourcing microwaves and fridges.

Dr Caroline Baker, CEO of NICS, the GP federation leading the roll out of vaccinations in the area, said:

Our teams have been working tirelessly and we’re so proud to have offered the vaccine to nearly all our over 70-year-old and shielding patients. The community spirit here has been phenomenal. From our dedicated clinical teams and support staff, to our army of volunteers and enthusiastic local council and voluntary sector colleagues – everyone has played a part in making the local programme a huge success.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/business-secretary-urges-surrey-residents-to-come-forward-for-vaccine-after-virtual-visit