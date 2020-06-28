PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

(AGENPARL) – 10 DOWNING STREET, LONDON (UK), dom 28 giugno 2020

The Prime Minister has today announced the appointment of David Frost as the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser. David is currently the Prime Minister’s Europe Adviser and the UK’s Chief Negotiator. He will succeed Sir Mark Sedwill who has served as National Security Adviser since April 2017.

The Prime Minister, with the approval of HM The Queen, has nominated David for a life peerage.

Welcoming David Frost’s appointment, the Prime Minister said:

I am delighted to appoint David Frost as my next National Security Adviser. He is an experienced diplomat, policy thinker, and proven negotiator, with a strong belief in building Britain’s place in the world. He negotiated the deal that finally enabled us to leave the EU in January and in his new role I am confident he will make an equal difference to this country’s ability to project influence for the better. I have asked David to help me deliver this Government’s vision for Britain’s place in the world and to support me in reinvigorating our national security architecture and ensuring that we deliver for the British people on the international stage.

David Frost said:

I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed the next National Security Adviser. I look forward to helping deliver the Prime Minister’s vision for a global Britain, with real influence around the world. My aim is to support the Prime Minister in setting a new strategic vision for Britain’s place in the world as an independent country after the end of the EU transition period, and in championing that vision as we strengthen our international relationships. To do this effectively we need to strengthen and refocus our international policy apparatus, to ensure that we keep pace with others in the world. The creation of the new Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office is one important step in this. Implementing the Integrated Review of our international capability, and making sure we use the National Security Council to drive its results, are also essential and I look forward to leading both. I will of course remain Chief Negotiator for the EU talks and these will remain my top single priority until those negotiations have concluded, one way or another.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/appointment-of-prime-ministers-national-security-advisor