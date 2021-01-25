lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
Breaking News

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

25/01/2021 PACE REVIEWS PROGRESS OF COUNCIL OF EUROPE STATES UNDER MONITORING IN…

USA, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK DI DALLAS: LA CRESCITA MANIFATTURIERA DEL TEXAS RALLENTA…

100.MO RIVISTA SAN FRANCESCO. P. FORTUNATO: COMUNICARE AL SERVIZIO DELL’UOMO

IMPACT OF AI ON DEVELOPING ECONOMIES

SCONTRO TRA TRUPPE INDIANE E CINESI IN SIKKIM, CON FERITI DA ENTRAMBE…

KEVIN STIROH TO STEP DOWN AS HEAD OF NEW YORK FED SUPERVISION…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS CAN NEITHER BE TOLERATED…

Agenparl

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONER FOR NORTHERN IRELAND.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORMONT AND WESTMINSTER (UK), lun 25 gennaio 2021

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Right Honourable Brandon Lewis MP has announced the reappointment of Sinead Burns as a Civil Service Commissioner for Northern Ireland.

The appointment has been renewed for a period of five years until 7 March 2026.

Sinead Burns is an Occupational Psychologist and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development with over 20 years’ experience in Human Resource Management gained within the public, private and charitable sectors. She served as Commissioner for Judicial Appointments in Northern Ireland from 2005 until 2013.

She is currently a Lay Magistrate and a Member of Council for the General Optical Council, which regulates optical professionals and businesses throughout the UK. She is also a Fitness to Practice Panel Member with the Health & Care Professions Council.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

The Civil Service Commissioners for Northern Ireland

The Civil Service Commissioners for Northern Ireland are independent of Government and the Northern Ireland Civil Service, and have a statutory responsibility to uphold selection on merit for appointments to the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS). The Commissioners also hear appeals under the NICS Code of Ethics. Commissioners work in partnership with the NICS and other stakeholders to uphold the merit principle and promote public confidence in recruitment.

Terms of appointment

The position attracts a remuneration of £300 per day and is not pensionable.

Political Activity

All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity in defined categories within the last five years to be made public.

The appointee has declared no such political activity in the past five years.

Regulation

This appointment is not regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/appointment-of-civil-service-commissioner-for-northern-ireland

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: JOINT SERVICE HOUSING ADVICE OFFICE (JSHAO): CIVILIAN HOUSING BRIEFS

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 1919-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WR9XLQ

Redazione

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES WITH SIMILAR VIEWS ON MANY ITEMS ON THE EU AGENDA

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONER FOR NORTHERN IRELAND.

Redazione

25 GEN 2021 – BUNDU, PALAGI, RIDOLFI E TORRIGIANI (SPC): “SANT’ORSOLA: RISPOSTE PARZIALI, TORNEREMO A CHIEDERE SPIEGAZIONI”

Redazione

RUSI TO EMPOWER CIVIL SOCIETY AND JOURNALISTS EXPOSING CORRUPTION IN LATIN AMERICA AND EAST AFRICA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More