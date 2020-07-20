lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Agenparl

PRESIDING “DAMAN” INITIATIVE MEETING BRIG. BIN AADID CONFIRMS RS DEPARTMENTS TO WIN 7 STARS TROPHY

(AGENPARL) – DUBAI (UAE) lun 20 luglio 2020

Excellency Jamal Bin Aadid Al Muheiri, assist. Director-General for Resources and Supportive Services, at Dubai Civil Defence, has presided Human Resources Department meeting, in which he reviewed the axis of “Daman” initiative, recently launched by the Department of Strategy and Future.

The launched initiative aims to plan and organize DCD’s administrative operations, connecting them with the different levels of the implementation of strategic plan 2017 -2021, harmonizing with organizational structure levels and in the same time enhancing ties across planning and institutional systems, and creating competitiveness between different departments, within the initiative, to participate on 7 Stars assessment trophy, which set to be awarded to the best department based on the ever best benchmark prescribed.

Bin Aadid has indicated also that, the meeting addressed as well, operational level performance measurement system across the HR department; extend of operations’ ability to meet concerned entities’ needs, identifying procedures’ improvement areas, productivity measurement, and finally knowing human force motivating planning.

He also confirmed, HR department’s ability to compete in getting the 7 stars award, based on its huge contribution demonstrated within DCD’s department integrated working system, an active role in translating strategic goals in a professional way.

He also noted that resources and supportive services sector departments are capable to achieve the best results in the general indicator of “Daman” initiative. 

The meeting was attended by Captain Abdulrahman Ahali, deputy director of the Human Resources department, sections heads, and other concerned entities.

Fonte/Source: http://www.dcd.gov.ae/portal/en/item/1239-chaired-the-initiative-meeting-daman-brigadier-jamal-bin-aadid-confirms-the-ability-of-the-resource-sector-departments-to-win-the-7-stars-award.jsp

