PRESIDENT’S MAY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS AND UPDATES

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 22 maggio 2020
[embedded content]
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner made his report to the Board of Regents at their meeting on May 21, 2020.
Highlights include:
- Successful completion of spring 2020 semester (video)
- Early College success despite pandemic (video)
- UH graduates encouraged to continue education (video)
- Next Steps program for 2020 high school graduates (video)
- Seeking financial support for 2020 high school graduates (video)
- 10 campuses preparing for safe return for fall semester (video)
- Enrollment strong for first summer session (video)
- UH continues to serve state in COVID-19 response (video)
- UH provides training for COVID-19 contact tracers (video)
- UH establishing testing lab at medical school (video)
- Budget impact and fall enrollment still unclear (video)
- Focus on what Hawaiʻi needs from UH (video)
- Regent question: Plan for fall? (video)
- Regent question: Status of transferring credits? (video)
- Regent question: Availability of mental health services? (video)
View previous reports to the board.
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/gD3B6CJjDT4/