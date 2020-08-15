sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO POLAND FOR CONSULTATIONS WITH VALUED ALLY AND PARTNER

Agenparl

PRESIDENT’S GREETINGS ON THE EVE OF PARSI NEW YEAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 15 agosto 2020

President’s Secretariat

President’s Greetings on the Eve of Parsi New Year

Posted On:
15 AUG 2020 8:28PM by PIB Delhi

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of the Parsi New Year has said: –

“On the auspicious occasion of the Parsi New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens especially to my Parsi brothers and sisters.

New Year’s Day is an occasion of devotion, enthusiasm and celebration for the Parsi Community. This festival also gives us the message of extending our helping hand towards the needy and maintaining cleanliness in our homes, workplaces and neighborhood. The contribution of the Parsi community in nation-building and development is a matter of inspiration and pride for all of us.

May this festival of Parsi society based on the ideals of goodness in thoughts, words and deeds inspire all of us to imbibe positivity and to keep progressing in our social life through mutual harmony”.

Click here to see President’s message in Hindi

***** 

VRRK/KP

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 5

0Hindi.dox.pdf’>Hindi.dox.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646186

Post collegati

PRESIDENT’S GREETINGS ON THE EVE OF PARSI NEW YEAR

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT, FOREST & CLIMATE CHANGE, INFORMATION & BROADCASTING AND HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND PUBLIC ENTERPRISE, SHRI PRAKASH JAVADEKAR AT THE INAUGURATION OF THE ATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT CELL OF DR. BABASAHEB AMBEDKAR TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY, THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 15, 2020.

Redazione

MORE THAN 5 CRORE SANITARY NAPKINS DISTRIBUTED  FROM JAN AUSHADHI KENDRAS TO UNDERPRIVILEGED WOMEN  AT THE MINIMUM PRICE OF RS.1 EACH : PM

Redazione

THE PRINCIPAL DIRECTOR GENERAL (M&C), PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU, SHRI K.S. DHATWALIA HOISTING THE NATIONAL FLAG, ON THE OCCASION OF 74TH INDEPENDENCE DAY, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 15, 2020.

Redazione

MORE THAN 5 CRORE SANITARY NAPKINS DISTRIBUTED FROM JAN AUSHADHI KENDRAS TO UNDERPRIVILEGED WOMEN AT THE MINIMUM PRICE OF RS.1 EACH : PM

Redazione

THE UNION HOME MINISTER, SHRI AMIT SHAH HOISTING THE NATIONAL FLAG, ON THE OCCASION OF 74TH INDEPENDENCE DAY, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 15, 2020.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More