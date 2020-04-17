venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 16 APRILE 2020 – 207ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

GHANA : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

GUINEA : FOURTH REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, AND FINANCING…

BENIN : FIFTH REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, REQUEST FOR…

TOGO : SIXTH REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT AND REQUEST…

SENEGAL : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND PURCHASE…

GABON : REQUEST FOR A PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

LA CARAVANE DE LA SOLIDARITé DE L’UNION EUROPéENNE ET DE LA FONDATION…

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DEGLI AFFARI ESTERI

PRESS RELEASE: READOUT OF G7 LEADERS’ CALL: 16 APRIL 2020

Agenparl

PRESIDENT’S APRIL 2020 UPDATES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 17 aprile 2020

University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner made his report to the Board of Regents at their meeting on April 16, 2020.

Highlights include:

  • UH COVID-19 status and updates (video)
  • Student financial concerns (video)
  • Refund practices (video)
  • $2.2 trillion CARES Act (video)
  • UH finances in light of COVID-19 crisis (video)
  • Planning for the new future (video)
  • Mahalo UH ʻohana (video)

book and iPad on a desk


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/XH5VyFBo8pc/

Post collegati

PRESIDENT’S APRIL 2020 UPDATES

Redazione

NBN CO CREATES $150 MILLION COVID-19 RELIEF AND ASSISTANCE PACKAGE

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: GUIDANCE TO ENSURE FULL DATA PROTECTION STANDARDS OF APPS FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC

Redazione

ARTICLE – REBUILDING EUROPE AFTER COVID-19: MEPS CALL FOR DECISIVE ACTION

Redazione

SIMPSON UNIVERSITY BASS ANGLER PLACES IN ONLINE TOURNAMENT DURING CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

Redazione

NEW DEAN FOR UH WILLIAM S. RICHARDSON SCHOOL OF LAW

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More