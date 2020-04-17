PRESIDENT’S APRIL 2020 UPDATES

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 17 aprile 2020
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner made his report to the Board of Regents at their meeting on April 16, 2020.
Highlights include:
- UH COVID-19 status and updates (video)
- Student financial concerns (video)
- Refund practices (video)
- $2.2 trillion CARES Act (video)
- UH finances in light of COVID-19 crisis (video)
- Planning for the new future (video)
- Mahalo UH ʻohana (video)
