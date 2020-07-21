martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
Breaking News

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 22/07/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 243

ECONOMY: SLOVENIA SHOULD KEEP SUPPORTING THE ECONOMY UNTIL GROWTH IS FULLY RESTORED

L. ELETTORALE, GIACHETTI (IV): GIOCHETTI DA CHI ERA PER MAGGIORITARIO E ORA…

RECOVERY FUND, SALVINI: PRIMA DEI FONDI ARRIVA LA PLASTIC TAX

ASSEGNO UNICO, LA CAMERA APPROVA LA LEGGE CON 452 VOTI FAVOREVOLI

ASSEGNO UNICO: DI GIORGI (PD), UNA RIVOLUZIONE PER FAMIGLIE ITALIANE

​​​​​ASSEGNO UNICO. PEZZOPANE, SI REALIZZA UN SOGNO , MISURA ROBUSTA PER CHI…

THE NOBEL WEEK WILL ASSUME NEW FORMATS

HOLLERICH SUL RECOVERY FUND: QUESTA è L’EUROPA DELLA SOLIDARIETà

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO SPALANCA I PORTI, LA LEGA METTE IN QUARANTENA…

Agenparl

PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE AIMS TO ACCELERATE CLEMSON’S INCLUSION AND EQUITY JOURNEY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mar 21 luglio 2020

President Jim Clements has directed the formation of a task force designed to accelerate the University’s inclusion and equity journey, advancing its mission of creating a climate of inclusive excellence.

Bob Jones faces the camera smiling, wearing a suit with Clemson paw pin on right lapel

Provost Bob Jones

In the coming months, the task force will track ideas and recommendations from across various campus stakeholders, group ideas as integral initiatives of a broader strategic plan and present the plan to the Clemson University Council for Diversity and Inclusion (CUCDI) and the Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

The strategy looks to build upon important foundational work previously completed. In April 2017, Executive Vice President and Provost Bob Jones and Chief Diversity Officer Lee Gill started CUCDI to ensure students, faculty, staff and community members can share, address and resolve issues facing the University.

“While we’ve made great strides in the University’s efforts toward inclusive excellence, we remain steadfastly committed to a progressive journey,” said Jones.

Gill said the task force will be a conduit focusing the ability of a number of people at Clemson who have been working towards inclusive excellence but are scattered across divisions and colleges. One focus of the task force will to centralize the process and steer the project.

“Last week, President Clements took another step toward building the inclusive Clemson community we all desire, and that step is to utilize the help of our team,” said Gill. “We have the expertise, campus and community-wide relationships and, most importantly, our collective knowledge gained from our work-life experiences.”

Lee gill stands on next to the columns of Sikes Hall, wearing a dapper grey suit

Chief Diversity Officer Lee Gill

Gill said the CUCDI is structured to have representatives from all campus entities so everyone can have a voice as the initiative moves forward. The CUCDI is steered by six affinity-focused commissions at Clemson: the Accessibility Commission, the Commission on the Black Experience, the Commission on Latino Affairs, the LGBTQ Commission, the Veterans Commission and the Commission on Women.

The 30-member council is comprised of faculty, staff, students and area community leaders, deans from all seven colleges, the library and Student Affairs, community leaders from the Pickens County NAACP, the president of the Urban League of the Upstate and the president of Hispanic Alliance. Gill said the guidance and insight from members of the community help shape the narrative for inclusive excellence at Clemson. President Jim Clements and Chief of Staff Max Allen are ex officio members of the council.

Moving the University forward on its inclusive excellence journey will take a team effort, said Jones. The task force will divide the project into phases – information gathering, analysis, prioritizing action items, etc. Each person assigned will be used as a subject matter expert during a project phase. The intent is to spread the workload, engage the entire team and to have a transparent process through reporting back to the University.

“This amazing group has been working to ensure long-term impacts, the sustainability of change and the unity of effort,” said Gill. “We are grateful for the team’s dedication to make Clemson a better place and look forward to taking the next steps under their direction.”

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/presidential-task-force-aims-to-accelerate-clemsons-inclusion-and-equity-journey/

Post collegati

PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE AIMS TO ACCELERATE CLEMSON’S INCLUSION AND EQUITY JOURNEY

Redazione

REGGIE HAWTHORNE JOINS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION BOARD, ADDING TO HIS SERVICE WORK

Redazione

NEW INSTALLATION AT BROAD SHOWCASES COMMUNITY STORIES OF CARE AMID PANDEMIC

Redazione

NEW PARTNERSHIP PROVIDES EXPANDED FACULTY AND STAFF TRAINING, TOOLS AND RESOURCES

Redazione

SPEECH: MOVING TOWARD PEACE NEGOTIATIONS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Redazione

NEW, IMPROVED WALNUT PARK ELEMENTARY ON THE WAY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More