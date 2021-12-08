(AGENPARL) – mer 08 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/07/2021 08:01 PM EST

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States applauds the Gambian people for ensuring their voices were heard in their presidential election on December 4. Gambians cast their votes with a turnout of nearly 90 percent of registered voters in a free and fair presidential election that was held peacefully. As was the case in December 2016, Gambians once again serve as an inspiration in their peaceful pursuit of representative governance and civic participation in the political process.

The United States Embassy and other observers noted some minor procedural irregularities, as well as the need for broader structural reforms to the electoral processes, which are contained in stalled constitutional and electoral reform legislation. Further, we underscore the need for any appeals or complaints to be channeled through the established dispute resolution process and that determinations made through that process be respected. All parties should exercise restraint as there is no place for violence in a democratic process.

The United States congratulates President Adama Barrow on his electoral victory. While recognizing the significant progress made since 2017, the United States urges a reinvigoration in a second Barrow administration of the many reform efforts promised in 2016 that remain unfinished. Among them are reforms to dismantle the architecture and tools of oppression and firmly build a foundation based on human rights; access to justice; and democratic, transparent, accountable governance. These include constitutional and electoral reforms as well as accountability through implementation of the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission.

