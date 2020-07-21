PRESIDENT TZITZIKOSTAS: EU BUDGET AND RECOVERY PLAN ARE AN HISTORIC EXAMPLE OF SOLIDARITY AND MUST BE QUICKLY INVESTED TO SUPPORT REGIONS, CITIES AND VILLAGES. WE MUST MAKE THE MOST OUT OF EVERY EURO TO PROTECT OUR PEOPLE.

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 21 luglio 2020

Commenting on the conclusion of the European Summit, the President of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), Apostolos Tzitzikostas, said: “The measures agreed by the EU Member States are an historic example of solidarity and address an unprecedented threat. The EU budget and the Recovery Plan must now be quickly put at the service of all people in regions, cities and villages across Europe. It is vital to invest EU funds where they are needed and to make the most out of every euro”.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/EU-plans-success-will-depend-upon-full-involvement-of-regional-and-local-authorities.aspx