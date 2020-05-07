giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
PRESIDENT TZITZIKOSTAS AND MINISTER EICHTINGER BACK STRONG EU REGIONAL FUNDS TO COMBAT THE CORONAVIRUS

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 07 maggio 2020

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) President, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, and Lower Austria’s Minister for Housing, Labour and International Affairs, Martin Eichtinger, exchanged views on the EU’s measures to combat the current crisis, as well as and Lower Austria’s apprentice offensive during a teleconference call.​

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/President-Tzitzikostas-and-Minister-Eichtinger-back-strong-EU-regional-funds-to-combat-the-Coronavirus.aspx

