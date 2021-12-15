(AGENPARL) – mer 15 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/14/2021 07:14 PM EST

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

We welcome President Saied’s announcement of a timeline outlining a path for political reform and parliamentary elections and look forward to a reform process that is transparent and inclusive of diverse political and civil society voices. The United States supports the aspirations of the Tunisian people for an effective, democratic, and transparent government that protects rights and freedoms. We remain committed to the U.S.-Tunisia partnership.

