PRESIDENT OF INDIA’S GREETINGS ON THE EVE OF ONAM

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 30 agosto 2020

President’s Secretariat

President of India’s Greetings on the eve of Onam

30 AUG 2020 6:40PM by PIB Delhi

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Onam has said :-

“On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all my fellow citizens especially to brothers and sisters of Kerala.

The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage. It is also an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of new crop.

In the times of Covid-19 pandemic, while celebrating festivals, we must take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and take adequate measures to protect and safeguard our families and society at large.

May this festival strengthen the sense of cooperation and brotherhood in our country and pave the way for prosperity while living in harmony with Mother Nature”.

Click here to see President’s Message in Hindi

0https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/Onam-20.pdf’>https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/Onam-20.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1649846

