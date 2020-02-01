(AGENPARL) – New Delhi (india), sab 01 febbraio 2020

01 FEB 2020 4:23PM by PIB Delhi

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Surajkund, Haryana today (February 1, 2020).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that occasions such as Surajkund Mela provides ordinary craftsmen and artisans real recognition and value for their skills. It also provides them an excellent opportunity to display and sell their products directly to customers. The Surajkund Mela has saved India’s various remarkable craft traditions from extinction. For many craftsmen, artisans and weavers, this fair is major source of their annual income.

The President said that we should be proud of the items made by craftsmen of our country. He reiterated mantra of ‘Buy local for a better tomorrow’. He urged everyone to transform the philosophy of ‘Buy local for a better tomorrow’ into a movement. He said that by using locally manufactured products, we would be able to help the small entrepreneurs in our area to a great extent.

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1601518