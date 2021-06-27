(AGENPARL) – dom 27 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/27/2021 06:14 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States welcomes today’s historic visit to Baghdad by the President of Egypt and King of Jordan. This visit is an important step in strengthening regional economic and security ties between Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan and to advance regional stability.

