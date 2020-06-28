PRESIDENT KALJULAID MAKES OFFICIAL VISIT TO GERMANY

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), dom 28 giugno 2020



Today, President Kersti Kaljulaid heads to an official visit to Berlin to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Estonian embassy.

The head of state will also meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and representatives of an influential think tank and association of German industries and visit the German offices of Estonian companies Skeleton and Ampler.

‘The visit celebrates the first century of the Estonian embassy and, thus, the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The visit by the Estonian head of state is also the first official visit that Germany is hosting after the reopening of the borders and it demonstrates how special our relationship is,’ explains Lauri Kuusing, the Foreign Policy Adviser to the President.

‘Germany is Europe’s engine and, being also the next holder of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, it plays an important role in making certain that Europe is able to successfully leave behind the crisis caused by the coronavirus. Clearly, Europe needs to be united here and it is more important than ever before,’ Kuusing adds.

One of the focuses of the German Presidency is on digital matters and Estonia’s experience in the field is also discussed in the meeting with the federation of German industries. With its e-state solutions, Estonia is a role model and the discussions will focus on how to encourage digital development in Germany as well as in the entire EU. In addition, President Kaljulaid would like to learn about the experience of German enterprises in the green transition and how we could use the same techniques in Estonia.

With Körber Stiftung, Germany’s weightiest think tank, the President will discuss security on the Eastern flank of NATO and the Estonian e-state as well as the Three Seas Summit which we will host in October and to which the German Federal President has been invited.

During the visit, the President will also give interviews to Welt and ZDF.

The head of state will return on Tuesday evening.

Fonte/Source: https://president.ee/en/meedia/press-releases/16073-president-kaljulaid-makes-official-visit-to-germany