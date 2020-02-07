7 Febbraio 2020
PRESIDENT FORMS TASK FORCE TO LOOK AT STUDENT FOOD AND HOUSING SECURITY

by Redazione0

(agenparl) – state college ven 07 febbraio 2020 Food and housing insecurity is a growing issue for students at colleges and universities across the United States. Recent reports from both The Hope Center and the U.S. General Accounting Office have found these issues on college campuses nationwide. To help address this problem at Penn State, University President Eric Barron has formed a University Task Force on Food and Housing Security.

Fonte/Source: https://news.psu.edu/story/607037/2020/02/05/campus-life/president-forms-task-force-look-student-food-and-housing

