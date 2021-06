(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 03 giugno 2021

Today, the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture announced their proposed Fiscal Year 2022 allocations of $2.8 billion in projects, grants and programs authorized in the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) to support economies, outdoor recreation, and access to public lands.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/president-bidens-budget-invests-28-billion-support-economies-outdoor-recreation-and