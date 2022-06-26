Twitter President Biden-2022-06-26 15:19 By Redazione 26 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Jake Tapper of State of the Union with Jake Tapper on CNN 26 Giugno 2022 Montagna: azzurrini in trionfo a Saluzzo 26 Giugno 2022 2022-06-26 14:59:13 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.8 – 7 km NW Sellano (PG) 26 Giugno 2022 ISW-2022-06-26 15:18 26 Giugno 2022 Redazione Tune in as I deliver remarks with other G7 Leaders to formally launch our Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment – an effort that is critical to our economic and national security. https://t.co/I5YzaCRJbUTwitter – President Biden 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleISW-2022-06-26 15:18Next article2022-06-26 14:59:13 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.8 – 7 km NW Sellano (PG) - Advertisement - Correlati Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Jake Tapper of State of the Union with Jake Tapper on CNN 26 Giugno 2022 ISW-2022-06-26 15:18 26 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-26 15:16 26 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Jake Tapper of State of the Union with Jake Tapper on CNN 26 Giugno 2022 Montagna: azzurrini in trionfo a Saluzzo 26 Giugno 2022 2022-06-26 14:59:13 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.8 – 7 km NW Sellano (PG) 26 Giugno 2022 ISW-2022-06-26 15:18 26 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-26 15:16 26 Giugno 2022