President Biden-2022-06-26 15:19

By Redazione
Tune in as I deliver remarks with other G7 Leaders to formally launch our Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment – an effort that is critical to our economic and national security. https://t.co/I5YzaCRJbU
Twitter – President Biden

