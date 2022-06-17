26 C
President Biden-2022-06-17 21:15

By Redazione
Congrats to the Golden State @Warriors on yet another NBA title and to Finals MVP @StephenCurry30 for another legendary performance. Grit. Heart. Strength in numbers. That’s America.

See you at the White House.
Twitter – President Biden

