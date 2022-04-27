(AGENPARL) – mer 27 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Guardians of Memory Blog from the Library of Congress.

04/27/2022 08:52 AM EDT

Every year the Preservation Directorate of the Library of Congress participates in American Library Association’s Preservation Week. This annual celebration highlights preservation efforts in libraries, archives, museums, historical societies and collecting institutions in communities all across the country. Fenella France, Chief of the Library’s Preservation Research and Testing Division (PRTD), started out Preservation Week with a heritage scientific introduction to the world of fragments.

