Friday, August 20, 2021

[Preparations for fall quarter](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=dc57035b2d&e=37d6b811e4)

In a letter to the campus community yesterday, Stanford Provost Persis Drell discussed the plans under way to prepare for fall quarter.

[How hybrid work works](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=9e133f33ca&e=37d6b811e4)

In this podcast episode, Pamela Hinds, professor of management science and engineering, talks about the unique challenges of a hybrid work environment.

Announcements

– [Campus Conversation](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=0aae880168&e=37d6b811e4): Join a Campus Conversation with Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the School of Medicine, who will answer questions from the university community about the public health situation around COVID-19 as we prepare for the fall quarter. The event will be livestreamed on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 12:15 p.m. Pacific Time. [Submit questions in advance here](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=6e0b623763&e=37d6b811e4).

– As the Cardinal at Work website migrates to new web templates this fall, University HR has partnered with University IT to study the user experience. Staff and faculty are invited to participate in a short (5-10 minute) testing exercise. Those who complete it will be entered into a prize drawing for online gift cards (ten $10 gift cards, four $20 gift cards and three $50 gift cards). Take the [Cardinal at Work website test.](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=e46e41af42&e=37d6b811e4)

[Featured events](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=56c94408bf&e=37d6b811e4)

– [Not Our First Goat Rodeo](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=b66a1c5b7c&e=37d6b811e4): Friday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.

– [Campus Conversations](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=bb3bdfbbf5&e=37d6b811e4): Tuesday, Aug. 24, 12:15 p.m.

– [Fireside Chat with Tara Mohr](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=072793df3f&e=37d6b811e4): Tuesday, Aug. 24, 12:30 p.m.

– [SGS Film Festival: Aamis – Q&A with Director Bhaskar Hazarika](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=9ecc563cec&e=37d6b811e4): Wednesday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.

[In the news](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=e967b9407b&e=37d6b811e4)

– [Are we finally ready to tackle the other greenhouse gas?](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=d400a541e0&e=37d6b811e4) (New Yorker)

[More Stanford mentions »](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=cf5aae3392&e=37d6b811e4)

